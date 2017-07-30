'DIVE!!' Episode 5 Spoilers: Internal Rivalry Causes Additional Pressure for Tomoki; Will He and Ryo Ever Make Up?

DIVE!! Official Site A screenshot of main protagonist Tomoki Sakai from the Japanese sports anime series, "DIVE!!"

There is nothing more that Tomoki wants than to be the best at the sports he has chosen to master. But what happens now that a rivalry is brewing much too close to home on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "DIVE!!"?

Kayoko, the passionate and driven new coach of the Mizuki Diving Club (MDC) organized a combined practice session on Golden Week with some of the Olympic hopefuls from all over Japan. Four of them dropped by, and a fierce rivalry may have even been sparked between Ibaraki Spirits' Yamada, also known as Pinky, and MDC's own star diver Fujitani.

Aside from this, another rivalry was born when Kayoko began teaching Tomoki the three-and-a-half while refusing to teach Ryo the same technique. Ryo felt like the coach was giving Tomoki special favors and was upset by it. His outburst affected Tomoki so much that the middle-schooler began doubting his own passion for the sport. Can he still love something that's already causing him such pain?

The upcoming episode titled "The Days of Gray" may see more of this internal rivalry. Despite this, it also seems that Tomoki will continue to improve his three-and-a-half dive. Fujitani, at one point, will notice his frustration and decide to give the younger diver some advice.

Tomoki may learn a thing or two from watching how other divers train outside of the diving board. But while his progress may eventually cause him much joy and fulfillment, Ryo's resentment may still remind him of the pain and emotional pressures that a rivalry could bring.

Is Kayoko really favoring him over the other divers? And if so, how many problems will this cause him down the line? Will he be able to continue with this sport and help MDC get that much-needed sponsorship? Or will the pain of seeing his own teammate's resentment drain his passion for the sport away?

"DIVE!!" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV. Information on other airing schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.