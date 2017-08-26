'DIVE!!' Episode 9 Spoilers: Yoichi Makes It to the Olympics Team; Okitsu to Continue His Competitive Diving Career?

DIVE!! Official Site A screenshot of main protagonist Tomoki Sakai from the Japanese sports anime series, "DIVE!!"

The Japanese sports anime "DIVE!!" delved into some bits of backstory this week and, in doing so, also introduced the swan dive. What significance will this particular technique play in Okitsu's potential return to competitive diving?

Yoichi and Tomoki have just survived the intensive Beijing training camp and were given a three-day vacation as their reward. The two of them decided to spend this downtime by visiting Okitsu in Tsugaru to both have fun and at the same time deliver an important message from Mizuki Diving Club's (MDC) coach, Asaki.

The message stated that whatever agreement she and Okitsu may have was already voided and that Okitsu was free to decide on what he wanted to do next. However, Asaki also told Okitsu the story of how their grandfathers both aimed for the Olympics once, and how his grandfather Shiraha's dream ended with a back injury much like the one he had now.

Asaki's letter, as well as the footage of Shiraha doing the swan dive in front of an awed audience, seems to have stirred a renewed ambition in Okitsu's heart. Could this be the beginning of his journey back to the world of competitive diving?

On the other hand, the Japanese representatives for the upcoming Olympics have been chosen, and it has been decided that only Yoichi and Teramoto will be going to the event. A third diver will not be chosen, and this news will be kept from Tomoki and the others until an official announcement has been made.

The preview for the next episode, titled, "Next Stage Coming," shows Yoichi seemingly rejecting a contract from an advertising company to film a commercial for some beverage. Could his resentment of his father be due to the fact that Tomoki did not make it to the Olympics team?

The trailer also hints that Okitsu will be back in Tokyo in the upcoming episode.

"DIVE!!" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. Information on other airing schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.