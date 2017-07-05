'Divine Intervention': Mysterious Voice Enabled Police Officers to Rescue Baby Trapped Inside Overturned Car

After what happened to him and his fellow lawmen, Utah police officer Tyler Beddoes now firmly believes that angels are real.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/CNN) Utah police officer Tyler Beddoes is featured in a CNN news report on the 'miracle' that happened in March 2015 when an unknown voice led to the rescue of a baby trapped inside a vehicle that overturned in an icy river.

Beddoes, together with New York Times bestselling author Ptolemy Tompkins, has written a book based on a true-to-life story called "Proof of Angels: The Definitive Book on the Reality of Angels and the Surprising Role They Play in Each of Our Lives."

In the book, Beddoes recalled an incident that happened one frigid day in March 2015 when he and three other officers of the Spanish Fork Police Department responded to a report about a car wreck partially submerged in an icy-cold river in Spanish Fork, Utah.

At that time, they were not sure whether there were still people inside the car. If there were, they must have drowned in the icy water.

But something amazing happened. When Beddoes and the other officers reached the scene of the accident, they all simultaneously heard a clear and distinct voice.

"We all heard an adult female voice, which was a calm voice saying, 'Help me, help me,'" Beddoes told Faithwire. "This voice really guided us to the car and gave us hope that whoever was calling out was alive."

However, when they saw the wreck, they found out that the woman behind the wheel had been dead for several hours already. As such, she could not have been the one who called out to them for help.

When they checked the vehicle, lo and behold, somebody was still alive but unconscious—an 18-month-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle. They quickly rescued the baby whose name they later learned was Lucy.

After they succeeded in saving Lucy's life, Beddoes and his fellow officers recalled the distinct voice they heard asking for help. There were no other people at the scene of the accident at that time.

"The only explanation was divine intervention," Beddoes said.

"Lily's mother, Jennifer, had been killed on impact. Lily had been unconscious, in a freezing state and couldn't have spoken those words," he said.

It may sound incredible to some people, but Beddoes believes that what they heard was the voice of a real angel. "I know that angels are messengers and protectors. I have no doubt that we were guided by an angel that had stayed to assure Lily was safe until rescuers arrived," he said.