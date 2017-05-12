'Divinity: Original Sin 2' Game Master Mode Could Run a 'Dungeons & Dragons' Campaign Really Well

Fans of tabletop role-playing games could have a new electronic version of the traditional paper and dice to play with, as "Divinity: Original Sin 2" shows off its Game Master Mode. The new mode is a stretch goal promised by Larian Studios after having raised more than $2 million in its highly successful crowdfunding campaign.

Facebook/LarianStudiosA promo image for the early access release of "Divinity: Original Sin 2" by Larian Studios, on the developer's official Facebook page.

The Game Master Mode for "Divinity: Original Sin 2" takes a lot of inspiration from "Dungeons & Dragons," and Larian Studios have gone all the way to make sure that the new gameplay mode is compatible with some of the existing "D&D" modules. The developer even went to the extent of getting permission to use the "Lost Mine of Phandelver" module for "D&D" as the set in which they demonstrated the capability of their powerful Game Master feature, according to Polygon.

Larian Studios made the new gameplay mode in such a way that it has as much flexibility and open-ended interaction as they can possibly anticipate. Swen Vincke, creative director for the game development company, explained the capabilities of the new Game Master Mode. "It's a full modding package," Vincke said.

"You can create your own levels. The level editor allows you to make your own creatures, and you can also import those. You can create new art assets. What you're seeing here now [in game master mode] is just the storytelling part," Vincke explained further.

The Game Master Mode was a Kickstarter crowdfunding stretch goal, meaning that it is not even a core part of the "Divinity: Original Sin 2" game development plan. The game is currently available as a Kickstarter Early Access release on PC, according to Euro Gamer. The final date for the release of the game is set for this year, although a specific date has not yet been discussed as of this time.

The video below provides an overview of the "Divinity: Original Sin 2" Game Master Mode, played in a style faithful to "Dungeons & Dragons."