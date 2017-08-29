'Divinity: Original Sin 2' Release Date, News: Game to Have Unique Lines, Voices for All 1,200 Characters

(Photo: Larian Studios) A promotional image for "Divinity: Original Sin 2."

As the release of "Divinity: Original Sin 2" draws closer, Larian Studios amps up the excitement with the announcement that the game will be fully voice acted.

The developer is definitely not messing around because the highly anticipated features 1,200 characters including the core characters and the nonplayable ones.

According to GameSpot, this herculean "Divinity: Original Sin 2" task involved scripts with 74,000 lines or one million words. There were 80 characters recruited for the job, six of them play the central heroes.

The cast includes Harry Hadden-Paton as the Red Prince, Alix Wilton Regan as Sebille, Tamaryn Payne as Lohse, Chris Finney as Ifan ben-Mezd, Alec Newman as Beast and Christopher Bonwell as the undead.

One playthrough will not be enough for "Divinity: Original Sin 2" to get to hear all that voice acting so it will take several to get to learn each and every portion.

Apart from the voice work done in the game, the new "Divinity: Original Sin" installment also has a lot to offer in terms of side quests — much of it comes from the four-player co-op system in the game.

A gameplay trailer showed that not all companions will get players through the mission. Some will get them in trouble. It turns out that one of the team members can mess things up for the group.

The clip shows that in "Divinity: Original Sin 2," one of the companions decides to rob a shopkeeper to get a weapon that he, without telling how he got it, gives to his teammate, who gets blamed for the crime when a city guard catches up to them.

Because of this, the wrongfully accused player is held responsible and goes to prison so the rest of the gang will have to get him out of there as part of a side quest and exact revenge on the dishonest team member.

Despite the feud, "Divinity: Original Sin 2" will still ask the group to work together after a threat bigger than their differences surfaces.

From the looks of it, the co-op system in "Divinity: Original Sin 2" will not disappoint those who are looking for story depth.

"Divinity: Original Sin 2" releases Sept. 14 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.