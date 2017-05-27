DJI Spark Release Date, Specs News: Small Camera Drone Takes Commands From Hand Gestures

The newest and smallest camera drone from DJI, which is called Spark, has been announced and it takes commands from the owner's hand gestures.

DJIPromotional image for DJI Spark

The Chinese consumer drone maker DJI held their "Seize the Moment" event in New York earlier this week where they announced the DJI Spark.

The company apparently focused on bringing camera drone products to more consumers as these are remarkably priced on a lower end, while not sacrificing functionality and portability. The drone has already caused excitement because of its size, with its aircraft body just as big as one's palm.

In a statement released, DJI senior product manager Paul Pan said: "Controlling a camera drone with hand movements alone is a major step towards making aerial technology an intuitive part of everyone's daily life, from work and adventure to moments with friends and family. Spark's revolutionary new interface lets you effortlessly extend your point of view to the air, making it easier than ever to capture and share the world from new perspectives."

As mentioned, one of the selling points of the DJI Spark is its Gesture Mode features. The camera drone is equipped with PalmControl technology, and this allows the machine to read commands based on movement of the hands and palm of the owner.

DJI Spark automatically goes to gesture mode once it goes up the air. There will be different gestures assigned for the DJI Spark. For example, as demonstrated during its unveiling event, folding the arms while smiling is telling the mini camera drone to take a selfie.

Simple functions such as recording, flying farther and landing back on the user's palm can be done by gestures. However, for other complicated commands, the DJI Spark can be activated and controlled by installing the DJI GO 4 app on a smartphone.

DJI is known for making good camera drones but with a heavier price point. However, the mini DJI Spark is priced $499, which is still relatively higher than other products in the market. Even so, it remains to be a good deal considering that it is created by DJI.

DJI Spark can now be pre-ordered and with estimated shipping date on June 15.