DNC Chair to Meet With Pro-Life Democrats After Saying They Shouldn't Be in Party

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is scheduled to meet with the group Democrats for Life of America following his remarks stating that the Party will no longer support pro-life candidates.

(Photo: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)Pro-life and pro-choice activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington January 27, 2017.

Perez will be meeting with Democrats on both sides of the hot-button issue, according to a recently published article by The Atlantic.

(Photo: Public Domain) Thomas Perez, Secretary of the Department of Labor.

"The meeting, which the DNC is setting up at the group's request, is one of several conversations that Perez is having with pro-choice and pro-life Democrats," reported The Atlantic on Tuesday.

"As part of that outreach, Perez has spoken with Democratic elected officials and party leaders, and held a meeting earlier this month with women's groups."

Regarding their meeting with Perez, Democrats for Life posted on their official Facebook page that this "is a critical moment for the party."

"Thanks for your support, as we fight to create a big tent party that welcomes and supports pro-life Democrats," stated the pro-life group.

Last month, DNC Chair Perez garnered controversy for stating that the Party would no longer support any Democratic candidates who were pro-life.

"Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman's right to make her own choices about her body and her health," stated Perez, as reported by The Huffington Post. "That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state."

The flashpoint for the controversy came when Deputy DNC Chair Keith Ellison and former Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned on behalf of mayoral candidate Heath Mello.

"Mello lost a mayoral election in Omaha following national backlash over his 'personally pro-life' views, and legislative record on access to abortion," noted The Atlantic.

"At least some of Mello's supporters in Nebraska believe fallout from the controversy stalled the campaign's momentum at a crucial point in the race."

Perez's statement against pro-life Democratic candidates received much criticism from prominent Democratic leaders, including House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.

"I grew up Nancy D'Alesandro, in Baltimore, Maryland; in Little Italy; in a very devout Catholic family; fiercely patriotic; proud of our town and heritage, and staunchly Democratic," said Pelosi, as recently reported by The Washington Post.

"Most of those people — my family, extended family — are not pro-choice. You think I'm kicking them out of the Democratic Party?"