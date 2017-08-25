Do Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Support Trump? Couple Slammed for Their Political Views

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth came under fire this week after they expressed their political views on Instagram.

Facebook/CountingOnTLC Featured in the image are Joy-Anna Dugar and husband Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna and Austin have been sharing a mutual Instagram account since they got married in May this year. A recent post from the couple, however, sparked outrage when they revealed that they attended the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention. Many followers of the couple saw it as a sign of supporting President Donald Trump, who is a Republican.

Trump has been receiving a lot of backlash for his statements following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Trump blamed "many sides" for the conflict that ensued but did not specifically condemn white nationalist and neo-Nazis.

According to a poll from ABC News and Washington Post, 28 percent of respondents approved of how Trump addressed the protests, while 56 percent were not happy with it.

Some fans defended Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, saying not all Republicans are racists or white supremacists.

Meanwhile, the couple appears to be unfazed by the backlash as they posted more recent photos together on their social media account. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth celebrated their three-month wedding anniversary by riding dirt bikes. According to People, it was Joy-Anna's first time riding a dirtbike

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth got married in May after they got engaged just a few months after they revealed their courtship. However, they've been friends for 15 years even before the courtship started.

After their wedding, the couple headed to Switzerland for their European honey. "We chose Switzerland because we knew that it was very beautiful," Joy-Anna told People. "We had seen a lot of pictures and Austin has really wanted to come here for a while," she added.

Catch Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth on the new season of "Counting On" which premieres on Sept. 11 on TLC.