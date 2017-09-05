'Doctor Foster' Season 2 Spoilers: Simon Returns to Gemma's Life in Episode 1

(Photo: Facebook/doctorfostertv) Promotional image for BBC One's "Doctor Foster."

Gemma's (Suranne Jones) world crumbles when her estranged husband resurfaces on "Doctor Foster" season 2.

In tonight's premiere, Simon (Bertie Carvel) is back once again as he attempts to bring chaos into Gemma's life. He believes he has already put the demons of his past behind, so he returns to his ex-wife's life as a changed man.

"Two years after Doctor Gemma Foster dramatically exposed her husband Simon's betrayals, forcing him to leave town, her life is destabilised once again when he returns," reads the official synopsis for season 2 episode 1.

Most of the cast members from season 1 are set to reprise their respective roles for the new installment. Joining Carvel and Jones for more episodes are Tom Taylor, who plays Gemma and Simon's son Tom, Jodie Comer as Simon's mistress Kate, and Thusitha Jayasundera as Ros.

New faces are also heading to the drama this season. One of the latest character additions is Sian, who will be portrayed by "Sherlock" star Sian Brooke.

Season 2 picks up with a two-year time jump. Gemma has established a new life with her teenage son Tom (Taylor). Surrounded by her trusted friends, Gemma continues to work at the local hospital. Sian, who is also a doctor, meets Gemma at work. She later becomes very interested at Gemma's story, to the point of knowing more than she should.

Lead star Jones recently spoke with TV Magazine via (The Sun) and she offered some teasers on how the five-episode season will play out. She revealed that the story will revolve around Gemma dealing with life after her divorce.

"There was the marriage, a betrayal and an infidelity – that happened, it blew up and the series ended, but what about what happens after?" she said. "When Simon puts himself back in her life, Gemma has no control over that. So it all opens up again. It's just like slicing a wound open. And that's where the story begins."

The second season of "Doctor Foster" premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on BBC One.