'Doctor Foster' Series 2 Air Date: What to Expect When British Drama Series Returns in September

Facebook/DoctorFosterTV A promotional image for the "Doctor Foster" television series.

After the long wait, "Doctor Foster" is bound to return to the television screens soon with its second series.

Suranne Jones, who plays Doctor Gemma Foster, welcomed her first child last year with husband, magazine editor Laurence Akers. It was her pregnancy that delayed the filming of the follow-up, but now, she is ready to return to small screens.

The hit drama series is said to pick up two years after the viewers last saw Gemma, as well as her unfaithful husband, Simon (Bertie Carvel), and his mistress, a younger woman named Kate Parks (Jodie Comer).

Metro has reported that a couple of years after the events of the last episode, Gemma will still be living with her teenage son Tom in Parminster and working in the GP surgery. Despite the infidelity of her husband in the past, which tore her family apart and turned her life upside down, she seems to be in a good place.

However, things will take a sharp turn when Tom gets an invitation to a housewarming, from his father. It turns out that Simon and Kate will soon be sort of the neighbor, living in the same town as Gemma and her son.

The upcoming second series is said to explore the relationship between the formerly married couple, revolving around the issues of divorce and cheating.

According to Digital Spy, Jones had teased that "Doctor Foster" series 2 would have a "weird, sexy edge" to it that the viewers can identify with, saying: "Everyone has had a relationship, maybe has an ex-partner [and] we all know what it feels like to be in a room with an ex-partner. It's uncomfortable."

Show creator Mike Bartlett also reportedly talked about Jones' character in the series. He said, "Everything in her life is centering around this one person, who is the person she hates the most in the entire world, and it's that contradiction which is at the heart of this series."

"Doctor Foster" will start airing on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. ET on BBC One. It will replace "Trust Me" in the said timeslot.