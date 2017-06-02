'Doctor Strange' News: Hit Marvel Film Now Available on Netflix

Marvel Studios has some good news for "Doctor Strange" fans. This week, the studio has announced that the box office hit is now available on Netflix.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/Doctor Strange)Doctor Strange official photo.

Fans who want to set out on a journey through the mirror dimension with the titular character may now stream their favorite Marvel movie on the giant streaming site. The cinematic take on the Sorcerer Supreme by Scott Derrickson is one of the most successful Marvel films of 2016, grossing a total of $677.7 million at the box office. Currently, it also has a 90 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although "Doctor Strange" is not as popular as other big Marvel titles like "Spider-Man" and "The Avengers," the film managed to have an impressive run thanks to Benedict Cumberbatch's stellar portrayal of Stephen Strange. Just like the "Iron Man," "Doctor Strange" started out small in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the title was able to catch the interest of viewers due to its incredible and fascinating action sequences, cool visuals and comical lead.

Comicbook.com actually described the film as "among the very best Marvel films to date" that has "the coolest visualization of magic ever put on screen."

"Doctor Strange" tells the story of an egotistical but brilliant surgeon who got caught in a fatal car accident that left his hands severely damaged. After the incident, he lost his ability to perform his duties as a surgeon and went around the world to find a way to fix his hands. That is when he met the Ancient One and became a student of an old Sorcerer Supreme. He eventually became a practitioner of mystical and martial arts. Today, the titular character is known for his many powerful spells and costume that features two mystical objects—the Cloak of Levitation and Eye of Agamotto.

Aside from Cumberbatch, other cast members of "Doctor Strange" are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt and Scott Adkins.