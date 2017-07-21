Doctor Who Cast News: Who Will Be Doctor Who's Companion in Season 11?

Facebook / DeathInParadiseUK British actor Kris Marshall in his previous show "Death in Paradise" is rumored to be the new "Doctor Who" season 11 companion.

After announcing that Jodie Whittaker will be the very first female Time Lord in season 11 of "Doctor Who," fans of the TV series are already looking forward to find out who will portray the role of the 13th Doctor's companion.

Details about the identity of Whittaker's companion remain under wraps, but reports claim that "Death in Paradise" star Kris Marshall is an early favorite to replace season 10's Pearl Mackie in the role of the Time Lord's companion.

According to a source, "Kris is a big fan of the show and the BBC are a big fan of his."

Previous reports claimed that Marshall was one of the top choices for the role of the 13th Time Role after Peter Capaldi opted to leave the show at the end of season 10. But after the announcement confirming that Whittaker will be the one to step into the vacant role, the 44-year-old actor is now said to be the one who will be assisting the new Time Lord in all her adventures.

Marshall is best known for portraying the role of Nick Harper in "My Family," as well as the British-French crime drama "Death in Paradise" as Humphrey Goodman. However, he left his role in the series after starring in the show for the last four seasons.

If the news will turn out to be true, Marshall will join the ranks of the other Time Lord companions in the past like Billie Piper, Karen Gillan, and Jenna Coleman.

However, reports also claim that a spokesperson from BBC revealed that the network has yet to decide on the casting for the companion role.

Meanwhile, Radio Times revealed that Doctor Who's daughter Jenny, portrayed by Georgia Moffett, will be featured in a series of audio adventures that will be produced by Big Finish.

The report also revealed that Jenny will be joined by a male companion that will be portrayed by "Harry Potter" star Sean Biggerstaff.