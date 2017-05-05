'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017 Cast, Plot Rumors: Former Companion Clara Oswald Rumored to Join Twelfth Doctor in Final Hurrah

One of Peter Capaldi's former companions in "Doctor Who" may return to the show for December's Christmas Special. Rumor has it that before the actor bids his fans farewell, Jenna Coleman, who played his companion Clara Oswald in series 8 and 9, will be back to join him in his last hurrah.

Facebook/DoctorWhoPromotional photo for "Doctor Who"

"Doctor Who" series 10 has been up and running well, with the Twelfth Doctor enjoying his time traveling through space and time with Bill, his new companion. Unfortunately for fans, this will be Capaldi's last run as the Doctor, and the next installment of the show will see a new actor take his place.

Recent reports suggest that Capaldi will take his final bow on the "Doctor Who" Christmas Special, where he will be joined by Clara. Right now, there is no solid proof that Coleman will be back to the show as Clara, but the filming location for the said episode suggests the possibility.

A recent tweet read: "Eddie's Diner got booked by the BBC for filming in July for 2 days. Given the fact that my friend asked the owner about Doctor Who, and did his Doctor Who photos in the Diner, I'm sure that he means Doctor Who. I only got the date of July... No specific date was given."

Considering the tweet, avid fans of the show who are familiar with Clara's story arc may also think that she is indeed set to return to the show. It can be recalled that in the series 9 finale titled "Hell Bent," Clara and Me, played by Maisie Williams, were able to earn their own TARDIS, which was furnished to resemble the interiors of Eddie's Diner.

What roles Clara and Eddie's Diner will play in the upcoming Christmas Special remain to be seen. However, it is possible that the Twelfth Doctor might revisit the diner to say goodbye to his former companion, considering how the previous Doctors did the same before leaving the show.

"Doctor Who" series 10 airs every Saturday on BBC America.