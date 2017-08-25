'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017: Classic Characters to Make a Comeback

In the upcoming "Doctor Who" Christmas Special, which will be Peter Capaldi's final run as the 12th Doctor, he will be joined by David Bradley.

Facebook/DoctorWho BBC's "Doctor Who" Christmas Special to feature David Bradley

Bradley has been cast as the First Doctor in "Twice Upon a Time," this year's Christmas Special. The appearance of one of the earliest Time Lords will be a first in decades. The initial incarnation of the Doctor was played by William Hartnell from 1963 to 1966.

He will not be the sole classic character to join the Christmas special. Two of his companions will also make an appearance.

Ben Jackson, the first Doctor's companion at the time of regeneration, then played by the late Michael Craze from 1966-1967, will also make a comeback. Jared Garfield will be playing the Royal Navy seaman Ben Jackson in this year's Christmas Special, he confirmed through Twitter.

Previously it has been announced that the First Doctor's other companion, Polly, then played by Anneke Wills, will now be portrayed by Lily Travers.

In "Twice Upon a Time," viewers will get to revisit the end of the First Doctor's era. He will come across the current Doctor (Capaldi), as they both near their regeneration.

"It's the 12th Doctor saying to Number One, 'Listen, you have to [change] or all of this stuff won't happen!' and the 1st Doctor saying, 'Well, what about you?' — they go off on a crazy adventure with Mark Gatiss and Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and decide whether or not they're going to carry on... which of course, they are!" showrunner Steven Moffat said of the upcoming "Doctor Who" special.

"Twice Upon a Time" will be Capaldi and Moffat's final run on "Doctor Who." The show will return with a brand-new Time Lord sometime in 2018. For the uninitiated, Jodie Whittaker has been cast as Capaldi's successor, the 13th Doctor, the first female incarnation of the Time Lord.