'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017 News: First and Twelfth Time Lords to Join Forces This Year

Two Time Lords are expected to arrive in this year's "Doctor Who" Christmas special.

Peter Capaldi's final episode for the legendary British sci-fi series will also be the last one for showrunner Steven Moffat. But instead of debuting the successor of Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor later this year, reports claim that the special episode will bring back the First Doctor played by David Bradley.

This is not the first time that the "Game of Thrones" actor was seen portraying the iconic role in the series. In the recently concluded season 10 finale, the First Doctor appeared in the closing parts of the episode. He played the role that was originally portrayed by actor William Hartnell who passed away in 1979.

Bradley also appeared in the series in 2012 when he portrayed the role of the antagonist named Solomon back in season 7 episode titled "Dinosaurs on a Spaceship."

Reports also claim that the 2017 "Doctor Who" Christmas Special will also be the first time that the First Doctor will return to the series since he appeared in the episode called "The Five Doctors" in 1983.

On the other hand, Capaldi will say good-bye to the role that he played since Matt Smith vacated it in "Doctor Who" season 8. Moffat will also leave his showrunner post after leading the series since season 5.

Moffatt will transfer his post to "Broadchurch" creator and longtime "Doctor Who" fan Chris Chibnall when the time-travelling series returns for season 11.

Details about the plot of the upcoming "Doctor Who" Christmas Special for this year remain scarce, but it is expected that the episode will reveal who will replace Capaldi in the legendary role in its future installments.

There are also no details yet if Pearl Mackie's role as the Doctor's new travelling companion Bill Potts will return in "Doctor Who" season 11, since the actress just replaced Jenna Coleman's Clara Oswald after the end of season 9.

The Christmas Special of "Doctor Who" for this year will be aired by BBC One.