'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017 News: Jenna Coleman to Return for Peter Capaldi's Final Episode?

The "Doctor Who" Christmas Special 2017 has been shaping up as more details drop into place regarding the final episode for the Twelfth Doctor and showrunner Steven Moffat. A new tidbit, moreover, hints that Jenna Coleman might make an appearance for the last time.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast members Peter Capaldi (C), Jenna Coleman (L) and Michelle Gomez pose at a press line for "Doctor Who" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California.

Fans know way ahead of time that Peter Capaldi will be saying goodbye to the series in just a few months, and a host of guests are joining in for one last ride with the Twelfth Doctor and showrunner Steven Moffat, who will be handing over the show's reins to Chris Chibnall after the holiday event.

Pearl Mackie will be making a reappearance to join the time lord before his regeneration, as Radio Times reported earlier. As Bill Potts, the former Doctor Who companion, will be sharing a scene with Peter Capaldi's Doctor one last time for Christmas.

Mark Gatiss will also be saying his farewells in Capaldi's last stint as the Doctor. With the return of his former companions, fans have mused on whether Jenna Coleman will also be joining in for the last few scenes with Capaldi before Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, takes over.

Recent developments make it seem that Clara Oswald's actress might make it, after all, according to Radio Times on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The actress has already been asked if she can make an appearance during the Christmas Special, reports say.

Although there's no final word yet if Jenna Coleman will be making a return, there's a good chance that she can take up the offer for a short cameo opposite Peter Capaldi's Doctor for one last time.

Brief guest appearances have been somewhat the norm since Karen Gillan, the Doctor's companion before Coleman, came back all the way for Matt Smith's last day as a Doctor in 2013 to say a single line. Coleman may be able to manage a short role such as this, and maybe more, as a tribute to Capaldi's years as the Twelfth Doctor.

More details are expected in the coming weeks as the show's Christmas return on BBC1 approaches.