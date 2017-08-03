'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017 News: Twelfth Doctor Will Bump Into First Doctor; Showrunner on Casting David Bradley

In the next "Doctor Who" Christmas special, the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) will cross paths with the First Doctor. Meanwhile, "Doctor Who" executive producer Steven Moffat explained how he came to bring David Bradley in to portray the First Doctor.

Facebook/DoctorWho The "Doctor Who" Christmas special for this year is titled "Twice Upon a Time."

At the 2017 Comic-Con International in San Diego, the showrunners and cast of "Doctor Who" shared in a series of roundtable interviews what followers of the show can expect from the Christmas special coming this December.

The Christmas special, titled "Twice Upon a Time," will center around the moment when the Twelfth Doctor crosses paths with the First Doctor, Moffat revealed. The two Doctors will talk to each other about pushing themselves to move forward in their lives by regenerating, even if they have lost the will to do so.

"It's one dilemma, one choice, twice. It's the Doctor at two moments in his life, willing himself to go on. So it's the Twelfth Doctor telling the First Doctor, 'You've got to change, because you've got lots of stuff to do!' And the First Doctor saying, 'So do you,'" Moffat explained to CBR.

Once the dilemma is solved, fans can expect to see the Thirteenth Doctor introduced, to be played by Jodie Whittaker.

Capaldi also shared high praises for his co-star when they shot the Christmas special, which finished early in July.

"[Bradley] delivers a wonderful performance where he manages to evoke William Hartnell, very beautifully, very powerfully," Capaldi said.

The actor also hinted that the Christmas special will see the two Doctors "resolve something together" at a crucial point in their lives.

Meanwhile, Moffat said that he first saw Bradley as the perfect Hartnell at New York Comic Con.

"He recreated Hartnell with a twinkle, with such grace, he captured what the First Doctor was really like," the showrunner revealed, pertaining to Bradley's performance of Hartnell in "The Adventures of Time and Space" for the 50th-anniversary celebration in 2013.

"Twice Upon a Time" is expected to premiere this December.