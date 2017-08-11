'Doctor Who' Christmas Special 2017: Peter Capaldi Describes 'Strange' Regeneration Scene

The "Doctor Who" Christmas Special for 2017 passes on the torch to the new generation as the current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, is set to appear for a final episode under showrunner Steven Moffat. Among the surprises in store is the reveal of the 13th Doctor.

Youtube/Doctor Who/BBC The Twelfth Doctor comes face to face with his past in his final adventure. "Twice Upon A Time" coming Christmas 2017.

This year's Christmas special of the sci-fi phenomenon also marks the last time that Steven Moffat helms the show. Taking over the NBC series is Chris Chibnall, who has been writing episodes of the long-running show since 2007, before becoming a co-producer for a recent series of "Doctor Who."

What fans will be looking forward to the most, however, is the long-awaited reveal of the 13th Doctor, Peter Capaldi, who has been with the show since 2013, is ending his term as the year ends.

In his place, "Broadchurch's" Jodie Whittaker will be taking over as the 13th Doctor, after a moving scene where Capaldi, as the 12th Doctor, regenerates into the first female doctor of the series, according to Den of Geek.

The actor noted that a lot of preparation went into one of his last scenes of the Christmas special titled "Twice Upon a Time," as he shared with Empire magazine. "I couldn't have wanted for a more moving and emotional end to my time as Doctor Who, but in a way you've been practicing all your life to collapse on the floor of the TARDIS" he said.

"Or whatever happens! And we had a whole day to do it, which was nice," Capaldi added, noting how the whole scene seemed a bit "strange" to him, as quoted by Cult Box.

More details are expected to come up in the coming weeks as Moffat and Capaldi prepare to leave the show in the hands of Chibnall and soon-to-be Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

The video below shows the trailer of "Twice Upon a Time," the "Doctor Who" Christmas Special 2017, as first shown in this year's San Diego Comic-con.