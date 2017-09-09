'Doctor Who' Latest News: Peter Capaldi Might No Longer Return as the Doctor

Facebook/DoctorWho A promotional image for BBC's "Doctor Who" series.

After stepping down as the Doctor in the show "Doctor Who," actor Peter Capaldi has dropped a major detail about the next season and whether or not he will return to reprise his role in the series. To the disappointment of fans, the actor said they might see the last of him as the Doctor in the upcoming "Doctor Who" Christmas Special in December.

Although fans hope that the 59-year-old actor would return in a possible "Doctor Who" special, Capaldi said in an interview during the San Diego Comic-Con that "Twice Upon a Time" might just be his final episode in the series. Asked if he would ever consider going back to reprise his role, Capaldi said: "I think when you should go, you should go. Even when I was a kid I believed [the Doctor] was this weird and wonderful thing, so if he kept showing up all the time in Big Finish or in multi Doctor stories he was more available."

Capaldi then concluded his answer by saying: "I don't know. Maybe. But not for a while." It was clear that the actor did not straightforwardly rule out the possibility of him returning, but it could be inferred from his statement that he was already done playing the beloved character.

Capaldi's departure from the series is a heartbreaking truth for fans, but it is good to know that he still has one adventure left before he ultimately bows out of the series. On Christmas Day, the actor will officially leave the TARDIS after his final adventure with David Bradley, who will play the original Doctor in the special episode.

The "Doctor Who" Christmas special will see the Doctor return to the beginning of time and will see the debut of Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor to replace Capaldi.