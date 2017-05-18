'Doctor Who' News: Michelle Gomez to Leave Series After Season 10

"Doctor Who" season 10 is reaching the middle of the series and many things are about to change. One of these changes involves the people who will leave before season 11. With showrunner Steven Moffat leaving after Christmas, who else is about to leave?

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional banner for series 10 of the popular British science fiction series “Doctor Who.”

Actress Michelle Gomez is set to leave the long-running television series. The Scottish actress announced her desire to withdraw from the hit BBC show after her co-star Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) and head writer Steven Moffat announced their decision to exit as well.

The actress recently talked to RadioTimes and said that if her friends are going, so is she; "Everybody's leaving, so I'm going too. I mean, what would I do without Peter and Steven? Who would I be?" The actress confirmed that she will be leaving the show after season 10, adding, "Nah, it's done now. It's over. It's the end of a chapter."

Gomez plays Missy in the series, the female regeneration of the "Doctor Who" villain, the Master. The actress first appeared as Missy in the 2014 episode "Deep Breath." At the time, it was shrouded in mystery as to who she was going to be for the rest of the series.

The Scottish actress expressed the people she will definitely miss when she leaves the show, "I'll miss the amazing, wonderful, incredible Peter Capaldi, who I think is one of the best Doctors we've ever had. I'll miss somebody like Steven Moffat writing me the best lines I've ever had in my career."

Gomez also expressed her sorrow in leaving the set, adding, "I won't miss the rain in Wales, but I will miss Wales. And the incredible crew that work so hard. It's not work for them, it's a passion, and that's wonderful to be surrounded by. It's very inspiring and energizing."

With Moffat and two important actors leaving the show, big changes are going to be made. "Doctor Who" season 11 is bound to be a whole new show.