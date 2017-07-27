'Doctor Who' News: Trailer for Christmas Special Shows First and Twelfth Doctors Together

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional picture of "Doctor Who."

It looks like Peter Capaldi is still up for another adventure before he ultimately steps down as the Twelfth Doctor in "Doctor Who." The new trailer for the "Doctor Who" Christmas special shows him as he teams up with the First Doctor, played by "Game of Thrones" actor David Bradley.

Unveiled by BBC at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer showed the two Doctors as they tried to fix time. Titled "Twice Upon a Time," the Christmas episode will also feature the Doctor's newest companion, Bill, played by Pearl Mackie.

The trailer for the Christmas special hints that there is going to be a connection between this one and the final episode of "Doctor Who" season 10.

In the final episode of the previous season, the Doctor tried to hold off his regeneration. At that point, he said he was not yet ready to go. However, the final moments of the season saw the First Doctor appear to remind the Twelfth Doctor that all his efforts to stave off his regeneration were useless and it was bound to happen.

The trailer for the Christmas special, which also featured Mark Gatiss as the Captain, was packed with drama and explosive scenes that definitely made fans want to see the episode sooner. For the upcoming episode, fans can expect to see a brief amusing narrative before they finally witness the regeneration of the Doctor.

The "Doctor Who" panel at the SDCC served as a venue for Capaldi, who has portrayed the Doctor for the last three seasons of the show, to officially bid goodbye to his fans. Aside from him, Steven Moffat also made his final appearance as the showrunner.

"Doctor Who" season 11 is currently filming and is expected to premiere in mid-2018. The Christmas Special will be shown on BBC America on Christmas.