'Doctor Who' News, Updates: BBC Addresses Concerns About New Female Doctor

DoctorWho.TV Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor.

BBC's announcement of the new female Doctor drew various reactions from "Doctor Who" fans, some of them negative. The network recently issued a straightforward response to those who had reached out to them to express their dismay over the decision to replace Peter Capaldi with Jodie Whittaker.

In its statement, the network explained that the Doctor had always been conceptualized as an ever-changing being since 1966. According to BBC, the longevity of the hit series lies in the continuous streaming in of fresh ideas and the introduction of new members in its cast, as well as the talent of its writers and producers.

Addressing the Doctor's gender issue, BBC said on its website: "The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender. As the controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role."

The network also said that they believe that Whittaker was fated to be an iconic Doctor and that they hope that viewers will get to enjoy whatever they have in store for them.

Rumors about the possibility of the Doctor regenerating as a woman have been around for years. The topic became all the more the talk of the town when Capaldi revealed that he would leave the show after its 10th run. Since the show debuted in 1966, 13 actors have already played the coveted role, all of them men.

Fans had long speculated who the next Doctor would be, until BBC finally announced that Whittaker would take on the role. Although many were thrilled by the announcement, some were disappointed to know how much the character had changed since Capaldi.

On Dec. 25, "Doctor Who" will air a Christmas Special on BBC ahead of its season 11 premiere.