'Doctor Who' News, Updates: Former Companion Jenna Coleman Says Jodie Whittaker's Casting Is 'Genius'

DoctorWho.TV Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor.

Although Jodie Whittaker's casting as the new Doctor in "Doctor Who" drew flak from some of Peter Capaldi's fans, actress Jenna Coleman, who portrayed the Doctor's companion Clara Oswald from 2012 to 2015, described the casting as a "genius" move by the management.

As "Doctor Who" returns for its 11th season, fans of the series will find Whittaker taking over Capaldi's previous role as the Doctor. After BBC and the creators of the series announced on July 16 that season 11 would be seeing a female Doctor for the first time, many were not very enthusiastic about the move. Many were cynical when the network confirmed that Whittaker had been tapped to play the role.

In a recent statement, however, Coleman commended BBC's decision to find an actress to fill Capaldi's shoes as the new incarnation of the Doctor. The actress was at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills to promote her new PBS drama "Victoria" when she was asked about her thoughts about Whittaker's casting.

"Oh, I love it. I think it's genius. I think she is brilliant and lovely, and I can't wait to hear her speak. I want to hear the voice. I think it's very exciting times," she said.

Capaldi, who officially took his final bow during the "Doctor Who" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, also said that Whittaker would be a "fantastic Doctor."

Meanwhile, those who are happy about Whittaker's casting are now thrilled to know what her costume will look like in the upcoming season. According to reports, the new female Time Lord's costume in the series is not the same as the costume that she wore in the casting reveal video. This means fans should wait for the first official trailer for season 11 to catch a glimpse of Whittaker's outfit as the new Doctor.

"Doctor Who" season 11 will premiere next year on BBC.