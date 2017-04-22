'Doctor Who' News, Updates: Michaela Coel to Take On Lead Role? Karen Gillan Says Female Doctor 'Would Be Cool'

Following the confirmation that season 10 will be Peter Capaldi's last season as the Doctor, fans of "Doctor Who" are excited to know who the 13th Doctor will be. Some fans expect the next season to veer away from the stereotypical Doctor in the series by having a female instead of a male talent.

For the past several seasons of the show, fans of the popular sci-fi series have seen dozens of actors take up the Doctor's role. Recently, there have been rumors that replacing Capaldi in the series is a female actress. Hence, the 13th Doctor will be a female doctor.

Reports claim that the BBC is finally granting the request of fans by looking for the right actress to portray the 13th Doctor. In fact, some say that there is already a frontrunner for the said role: Michaela Coel.

According to reports, BBC is looking closely at Coel to take the place of Capaldi on the show. While the network recently said there's no casting yet for the upcoming season of "Doctor Who," some sources claim that it is actually planning to tap the actress to portray the first ever female Doctor.

If rumors are true, then "Doctor Who" is set to hit new milestones in the upcoming season. Not only could Coel be the first female Doctor in the series; she would also be the first person of color to land the role. A British actress, Coel is currently the lead actress, producer and writer of Netflix's "Chewing Gum."

Meanwhile, Karen Gillan previously said in an interview that whoever replaces Capaldi will be "wonderful," regardless of whether it is a man or a woman.

"I trust the BBC and their choices and they haven't failed us yet with the Doctor. But it would be cool to see a woman in the role one day because a woman could absolutely play the role," she said.