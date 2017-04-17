'Doctor Who' News, Updates: 'My Family' Star Kris Marshall to Take Peter Capaldi's Place as Doctor?

Rumor has it that "My Family" and "Death in Paradise" actor Kris Marshall is taking over Peter Capaldi's role as the Doctor in the science-fiction series. Recent reports suggest that the actor has joined the cast of "Doctor Who" and has already begun filming for his new role.

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional photo for "Doctor Who"

A source revealed that BBC has refused to consider a woman to take the place of Capaldi as the lead character because the network wanted a "David Tennant type." The source also told Mirror, "Kris Marshall has already joined the cast and will regenerate at the end of this series, not in the Christmas special."

The said report sparked rumors that Marshall would take over the role, especially since he quit "Death in Paradise" shortly after Capaldi had announced his decision to leave "Doctor Who."

However, the BBC was quick to deny the rumors, saying that they have not made any casting decision as of yet.

Despite the lack of confirmation from the network, fans expect the new Doctor to arrive soon. The trailer for the 10th season of the show hints at the Doctor's regeneration and also includes a soul-sucking soldier, a new assistant and some horrible aliens.

Capaldi previously announced his decision to quit and said that his leaving date would be on Christmas Day of this year. However, a brand-new trailer for the 10th season of the show suggests that the actor might leave the show sooner than expected.

With 12 episodes planned for the current season, the series will most likely end in early July, months before the Christmas special. The trailer for season 10 shows the Doctor clutching his chest in pain as golden regeneration energy envelopes him, hinting that his regeneration is imminent. If that happens, then that would break Steven Moffat's tradition in running the show, in which the Doctor's regeneration happens during the Christmas special.

"Doctor Who" season 10 premiered on April 15 on BBC One.