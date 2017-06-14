'Doctor Who' News, Updates: Who Will Fill Peter Capaldi's Shoes as the 13th Doctor?

Since Peter Capaldi's announcement that he will leave "Doctor Who" after season 10, rumors as to who the next Doctor might be have been hovering around, with many fans even keen on seeing a female Doctor replace him. If former producer Russell T. Davies' recent statement is any indication, it looks like it will not be long until fans finally know who the new Doctor will be.

Facebook/DoctorWhoPromotional photo for "Doctor Who"

"Doctor Who" season 10 is coming to a close soon, and that means Capaldi will soon take his final bow from the iconic series. Now that the current season is just a few episodes away from its finale, the BBC network still has not given any word as to who will become the next Doctor or at least announce whether the role has already been cast.

Recently, however, Davies hinted that someone had already been tapped to fill Capaldi's shoes.

Speaking with former "Big Brother" star Andy Weston on Andy Vision, Davies mentioned that he knew who had been cast as the 13th Doctor. "I do know who it is," he said.

Although the former show producer refused to reveal further details on the identity of the new Doctor, his statement was enough to confirm that the BBC had already considered someone to fill the role of the Time Lord.

Prior to Davies' interview, there were reports claiming that Kris Marshall was someone they were thinking of tapping to play the part. However, some fans predicted that the first female Doctor might debut in season 11, with online petitions for the BBC to hire an actress for the role previously emerging.

Fans believe that actresses like Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Tilda Swinton are good replacements for Capaldi. Michaela Coel and Hayley Atwell are also among the popular choices, although some think that having any of them as the 13th Doctor will be quite impractical for the show.

It is only a matter of time before season 10 ends, so fans can expect BBC to make the official announcement soon. "Doctor Who" season 10 airs Saturdays at 6:45 p.m. BST on BBC.