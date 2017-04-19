'Doctor Who' Season 10 Episode 2 Spoilers: Evil Robots and Terrifying Truth Haunt the Doctor and Bill in 'Smile'

The Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and his new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) are off on a journey to the far future in the next episode of BBC's science fiction series "Doctor Who." What can the Doctor and Bill hope to find in a city at the edge of the galaxy?

YouTube/BBC A screenshot of the emojibots gone wild on the next episode of "Doctor Who" series 10.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that this gleaming, perfect city is home to a brand-new human settlement that is said to hold the secret to human happiness. But when the Doctor and Bill arrived, not a single human greets them. They will instead find themselves face-to-face with robots that communicate via the emojis appearing on their screen faces.

Aside from the robots, the city looks empty and somewhat bleak, as opposed to the intel they recently got about the city and its inhabitants.

The official trailer for the episode shows that the Doctor and Bill will not have to look far and wide for humans. But what they eventually discover brings a new spin to the entire operation. The Doctor uncovers a pile of grinning skulls and begins to suspect that the emojibots may not be as innocent as they project themselves to be.

YouTube/BBC

But what exactly happened to the city is something that he and Bill will have to discover for themselves. They will also have to do it fast since something seems to be living in the walls, while the emojibots keep watch of them from the shadows.

And then the terrifying mystery unravels right before their eyes and they will be forced to choose sides between the robots and what looks like a group of human resistance fighters that were briefly shown in the trailer. Will they even be able to learn the secret of human happiness?

"Doctor Who" series 10 episode 2 aptly titled "Smile" airs on Saturday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. BST on BBC One.