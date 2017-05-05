'Doctor Who' Season 10 Episode 4 Spoilers: The Doctor Cracks the Mystery of a Haunted House; David Suchet Guest Stars

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and his new companion, Bill (Pearl Mackie) are faced with a brand new mystery to solve in the next episode of the BBC science-fiction series "Doctor Who."

YouTube/BBCDavid Suchet plays the Landlord in a terrifying new episode of “Doctor Who” titled “Knock Knock.”

Bill has been planning on moving in with some of her friends, and according to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Knock Knock," they will finally find the perfect house that caters to their needs. It does not initially bother them at all that the rent is strangely cheap and that the Landlord (David Suchet) has the tendency to be a little creepy. It is a house that is big enough to accommodate them all, and it does not really get any more perfect than that.

However, they may start to question their decision when the wind begins to blow in a weird and chilly way, and the floorboards mysteriously creak for no apparent reason. The Doctor is particularly convinced that everything is not quite right with the house. He becomes more suspicious when the Landlord forbids them from entering or asking any more questions about the strange tower at the heart of the old looking house.

What lurks in the dark corners of that forbidden tower? A promotional image of what looks like a woman made of wood should give fans a fairly good idea of who has been causing all those strange sounds in the house. It is not clear, however, who she is or what she's doing there. Is she a friend or a foe? Was she once a woman cursed into her currently terrifying state? What relation does she have with the Landlord?

In a special preview for the episode, actress Mackie shared that audiences will be in for a "really scary" experience akin to "a haunted house kind of scenario." Meanwhile, Capaldi went on to praise Suchet for his "great performance" as the creepy Landlord.