'Doctor Who' Season 10 Episode 6 Spoilers: The Doctor Takes on a Cursed Book; Michelle Gomez to Reprise Role?

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) gets called to the Vatican on the next episode of the popular science-fiction series "Doctor Who."

YouTube/BBCA screenshot of Pearl Mackie as the Doctor's new companion Bill in the 10th season of the popular science fiction series "Doctor Who."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Extremis," a translation of the book known as "The Veritas" has mysteriously found its way online and is now spreading unspeakable danger throughout the world.

"The Veritas" is said to be an ancient book that has long been kept in the Haereticum, which is the Vatican's secret library of blasphemy. The book has been infamous throughout history for driving anyone who has ever read it to immediately take their own life. And now that a modern translation of it has made it to the Worldwide Web, the Vatican reaches out to the Doctor for much-needed assistance.

But how can the Doctor hope to keep an era dependent on online content from falling victim to "The Veritas'" curse? Will he have to read the book himself in order to understand its power, and thus find a way to counter it? Will he be strong enough to survive the ultimate and apparently dangerous truths that he may learn from merely opening the cursed book?

The official trailer does not show much promise as it shows the Doctor seemingly caught in the darkness of "The Veritas." Can his new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) help him out of his predicament?

Fans can also expect Michelle Gomez to return as Missy in the upcoming episode, as reported by Digital Spy. However, Gomez herself teased that her character may not be in the best of shape upon her return.

"She's definitely a little rough around the edges. She's definitely... I would say there's more than one hair out of place!" Gomez said.

This 10th season may also mark the final time that she reprises her role, although she also added that she will not be closing her doors completely should an opportunity arise again in the future,

"Doctor Who" season 10 episode 6 airs on Saturday, May 20, at 7:20 p.m. BST on BBC One.