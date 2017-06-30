'Doctor Who' Season 10 Finale Plot News: Will Missy Confront Master and Side with the Doctor?

When "Doctor Who" returns for the final episode of the season on Saturday, titled "The Doctor Falls," the plot thickens and the twists are expected to continue.

Facebook/Doctor Who "Doctor Who" season 10 to feature more twists

"What little hint can I give?" Samantha Spiro, who portrays a character named Harzan, told RadioTimes.com. "Nobody is as you think they are — or people aren't necessarily what they think they are."

The penultimate episode came with a bundle of surprises, including John Simm's reappearance as the Master, Missy's continued acquaintance with the baddies, and Bill Potts' (Pearl Mackie) conversion into a Cyberman.

As revelaed in the trailer of the finale, the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) will be up against the Mondasian Cybermen and that most likely includes his partner, Bill.

"Yes, that's it. She's a Cyberman from now on," showrunner Steven Moffat shared. "She was killing people from the trailer. That's the way it is sometimes."

While the previous episode saw a Missy and Master tandem, the latter might just break that engagement and take the Doctor's side on this fight. This has yet to be confirmed, but fans can definitely expect Missy to confront her previous incarnation.

In a featurette for the final episode, Mackie confirmed that "the Master and Missy go head to head."

As for the titular character, he will be severely injured but will survive it. The 10th season of "Doctor Who" is the final season for the 12th Doctor, Peter Capaldi. The Doctor will struggle with this injury until the show returns for this year's annual Christmas Special, which will be Capaldi's final episode.

Moffat is only one of the many individuals who want Capaldi to stay. The showrunner said that his leaving the show is like "Santa Claus quitting in front of you."

"Doctor Who" season 10 episode 12, titled "The Doctor Falls," will run for one hour and sixty-one minutes. It airs on Saturday, July 1, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on BBC America.