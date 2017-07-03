'Doctor Who' Season 10 Finale Recap: On the Fate of Bill Potts and The Doctor Duo

Facebook/DoctorWho "Doctor Who" season 10 finale features David Bradley in a recurring role.

The end is nigh for Peter Capaldi's role as the Doctor in the critically acclaimed series "Doctor Who." With the season 10 finale having just aired, there are a few things that showrunner Steven Moffat has to say about the BBC series.

Titled as "The Doctor Falls," the "Doctor Who" season 10 finale is as ominous as it sounds. For one, the producers and creators of the show had to deal with a lot of pressure considering that it is the second to the last episode to feature Capaldi as the Doctor with Moffat as the showrunner. The team behind "Doctor Who" had some seriously big questions to answer before the introduction of a new Doctor and a new showrunner.

Perhaps the most striking of the "Doctor Who" season 10 finale is the re-appearance of the Doctor's original incarnation. Played by "Game of Thrones" and "Harry Potter" star David Bradley, the First Doctor appeared in the final moments of the episode. Speculations for the Christmas special of the series indicate that there will be two Time Lords in the episode. Capaldi and Bradley will be teaming up for one final adventure as run by Moffat before his replacement, Chris Chibnall steps in to take up a new era of "Doctor Who."

As for the Doctor's companion, Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), her ending was left open by Moffat. The season 10 showrunner is unsure as to what is in store for her. In an interview for "Doctor Who: The After Show," Moffat says a few things about Bill.

"So, she doesn't die. She nearly dies. She nearly dies and she becomes something else. And we leave it in such a way that, again, I don't know future plans," said Moffat. "I kind of think in my head she flies around the universe with Heather. That's what she does."

Regardless, there are still a few things to answer for the Christmas special. As to whether or not Moffat will deliver a good episode one final time, fans will have to wait and see.