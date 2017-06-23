'Doctor Who' Season 10 News, Spoilers: Preview Photos for Two-Part Season Finale Released

"Doctor Who" season 10 is about to end. That means the time has come for fans to say goodbye to Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor and Steven Moffat as the show's director. And recently, BBC has released some preview photos for the two-part season finale that indicated that the show is set to go out on a high note.

This weekend, the first part of the season finale titled "World Enough and Time" will follow the Doctor as he deals with two Masters and a group of Cybermen. The episode also features how a gigantic spacecraft getting stuck in a black hole will lead to an encounter with a multitude of lifeforms including one of the titular hero's most feared adversaries—the Mondasian Cybermen.

Written by Moffat and directed by Rachel Talalay, the episode's title - "World Enough and Time" - was inspired by a line from the 17th century poem by Andrew Marvell titled "To His Coy Mistress."

Actor John Simm will reprise his role in this episode. His role remains to be seen, especially since at this point in the series, the story's focus is on his female persona, Missy. However, since "Doctor Who" is about time traveling, it is highly likely that Missy has been simply seeing her old evil self in her head all this time as it tries to lure her to go back to being The Master.

The first part of the season finale will be followed on July 1 by "The Doctor Falls," which will run for an hour and will feature the Twelfth Doctor as he continues his fight against the Cybermen and The Master. The episode will serve as Capaldi's final adventure as the Doctor.

According to Moffat, viewers will witness a "slightly different" regeneration for the Doctor in the season finale as the show transitions to the new Doctor who will replace Capaldi. There are speculations that the death of the current Doctor will begin in the final episode and the question of who the next Doctor will be could be answered in the "Doctor Who" Christmas Special, which will air in December.

"Doctor Who" season 10 airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. EDT on BBC America.