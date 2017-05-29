'Doctor Who' Season 10 Spoilers: Episode 8 to Feature Bill and Nardole Taking on a Difficult Rescue Mission

Fans have spent much of Season 10 getting to know the Doctor's (Peter Capaldi) companions Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and Nardole (Matt Lucas), and they will be learning even more about them soon as the next episode of "Doctor Who" will shine the spotlight on both of them.

Twitter courtesy of @bbcdoctorwhoThe next episode of 'Doctor Who's' 10th season is expected to air on June 3

The next episode is not expected to be some light-hearted fare, however, as it will feature Bill and Nardole needing to take on a particularly challenging mission that they simply cannot afford to fail.

According to the synopsis of Episode 8 that was shared by CarterMatt, Earth has been taken over. What makes matters even worse is that the Doctor has also been captured.

The exact whereabouts of the Doctor remain unknown, and this is where Bill and Nardole will have to step up since they are the only ones who can find him and help Earth.

Unfortunately, locating and rescuing the Doctor will likely not prove to be an easy task for Bill and Nardole to pull off, not just because of the enemies standing in their way, but also due to the doubtful information spreading.

The flood of fake news will likely be one more obstacle that the pair will need to overcome if they are to successfully rescue the Doctor, and it also explains why Episode 8 is titled "The Lie of the Land."

Episode 8 looks like it will provide a change of pace for the current season, as it thrusts Bill and Nardole's ability to work together to the forefront. Fans can only hope that the partnership proves to be a successful one.

Fans will be able to see for themselves just how well the Doctor's companions work together when he is not present, as soon as Episode 8 airs on June 3.

More news about the 10th season of "Doctor Who" should be made available in the near future.