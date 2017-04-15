'Doctor Who' Season 10 Spoilers: Pearl Mackie Talks New Character

(Photo: Facebook/DoctorWho)

"Doctor Who" season 10 is just around the corner. As the show returns, a few familiar faces will be featured. But not only that, the new season will also introduce a new character.

"Doctor Who" season 10 is slated to premiere this Saturday with 12 episodes. As it kicks off with its new installment, it will introduce a new character — Bill Potts — portrayed by Pearl Mackie. Her character is said to be Doctor Who's first openly gay partner.

In an interview with E! Online, Mackie talked about how her character will be once "Doctor Who" premieres. She revealed that Bill will be different among the previous companions of the Doctor (played by Peter Capaldi.)

Mackie's character is described as unexpected and direct and the actress said that it is what makes Bill different from Karen Gillan, Freema Agyeman, Katherine Tate, Billie Piper and Jenna Coleman's characters (Amy, Martha, Donna, Rose, and Clara) who once worked as the Doctor's partners. She also revealed that her and Capaldi's character will be "very attached" to each other in the coming season of the show.

The two characters will meet at the university. As Bill encounters the Doctor, Mackie revealed that Bill will become fascinated at how the Doctor thinks. As for the Doctor, he will find Bill interesting as well.

Moreover, she said her character will be like that of the viewers' point of view as she discovers more things about the Doctor and the universe. Unlike the Doctor's previous confidants, Mackie said her character has no idea of anything about the Doctor's universe but Bill is quick-witted; hence, it would be easy for her to adjust as she takes on new adventures with the 12th Doctor.

Fans can catch the Doctor and his new companion, Bill, as "Doctor Who" returns to the small screen for season 10 on Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.