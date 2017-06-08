'Doctor Who' Season 10 Spoilers: The Doctor and Bill Get Caught Up in a Conflict on Planet Mars

Mars and Victorian England will clash in unexpected ways in the upcoming episode of "Doctor Who" season 10. Spoilers for the season's ninth episode suggested that as a seemingly difficult conflict turns up on planet Mars, the show's fans will get to witness some heavy drama involving the Ice Warriors, Victorian soldiers and other characters.

Facebook/DoctorWhoPromotional photo for "Doctor Who"

Titled "Empress of Mars," the upcoming episode promises that a lot of interesting things will happen. The preview for it teased that the Doctor (played by Peter Capaldi) and Bill (portrayed by Pearl Mackie) will encounter a totally different world as they take on the Ice Warriors and the Victorian soldiers on Mars.

The synopsis for season 10 episode 9 revealed that the Doctor and his company will take a little journey to planet Mars. However, it is not like they are going to have a good time there. In fact, it seems they will find themselves caught up in an ongoing battle between two groups.

The biggest question surrounding the next episode is whether or not the Doctor and Bill will be able to get out of the conflict safe and sound. Also, it remains to be seen what events will cause them to be part of the situation. Since the synopsis does not reveal anything as to how they will get involved in the fight, fans will have to wait for the upcoming episode to know how everything starts.

Spoilers also suggested that the Doctor will have to deal with a unique dilemma as the Martian hive begins to wake up. This is because the Martians consider humans as trespassers. The Doctor will certainly have to find an answer to his dilemma. However, it is exciting to find out what solution he will come up with.

"Doctor Who" season 10 airs next Saturday, June 10, on BBC One.