'Doctor Who' Series 10 Episode 7 Spoilers: The Doctor Fights Off an Alien Invasion

The Doctor (Peter Capaldi), Bill (Pearl Mackie) and Nardole (Matt Lucas) will tackle the mystery of a 5,000-year-old pyramid on the next episode of BBC's science fiction series "Doctor Who."

According to the official synopsis for the episode, a mysterious 5,000-year-old pyramid appears overnight right smack in the middle of a war zone wherein the Chinese, Russian, and American armed forces are about to battle it out. The Doctor is sure that the pyramid wasn't there the previous day, so the fact that such a towering structure has appeared seemingly out of thin air has made the Doctor's senses to detect an imminent danger.

And he is not wrong on this aspect since the synopsis also states that he, Bill and Nardole will be facing an alien invasion that sets itself apart from the rest for needing humanity's consent first before it can actually begin.

An extended synopsis cited by Blastr reveals that after the pyramid appears, every clock in the entire world will begin counting down to the Earth's destruction. The aliens, who also happens to be the evil Monks from the previous episode, is ready to offer mankind a deal that could stop their total annihilation in exchange for a life-long enslavement.

The article also shares that the Unified Intelligence Taskforce (UNIT), a military organization last seen in 1968, aims to investigate and deal with paranormal extraterrestrial threats, much like the Monks' impending invasion. Will they, along with the Doctor and his crew, be able to save the world before time runs out? Will the Doctor readily agree the UNIT's help, or will the direst of situations force him to finally team up and win the war for the good side?

Another revelation shared via the official trailer for the upcoming episode is that Bill will finally find out about the Doctor's blindness, which he has managed to hide and lie about with help from a pair of sonic sunglasses. How will Bill react to this and the Doctor's decision not to tell her about it so she does not end up worrying about him instead of about herself?

"Doctor Who" series 10 episode 7 titled "The Pyramid at the End of the World" airs on Saturday, May 27, at 7:20 p.m. BST on BBC One.