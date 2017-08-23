'Doctor Who' Series 11 Latest News: Thirteenth Doctor to Appear on Christmas Special; Bradley Walsh Cast as the New Doctor's Companion

Facebook/DoctorWho A promotional image for BBC's "Doctor Who" series.

The longest running sci-fi television series "Doctor Who" is set to return for its 11th installment next year. The good news is that fans will also be treated to a Christmas special this year.

As announced on the "Doctor Who" official Facebook page, the highly anticipated Christmas Day special will see the return of Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor, alongside Mark Gatiss and David Bradley.

Earlier this year, BBC announced that "Broadchurch" star Jodie Whittaker has been cast as the Thirteenth Doctor. Although the network's decision received backlash and criticisms, the 35-year-old actress admitted that she became emotional when she found out she got the part.

She reportedly told ITV: "To be a part of that, I've said so many times, is really emotional. And overwhelming – completely overwhelming. You can't get a job like this and not get knocked sideways by it. You should be!"

Although viewers will not get to see the actress' full run as the new Doctor until Autumn 2018, The Sun has reported that the Christmas special will also feature an appearance from Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor towards the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Whittaker, the first female Doctor, will also have a male sidekick when "Doctor Who" returns next year.

Daily Mirror has reported that "Coronation Street" star and "The Chase" host Bradley Walsh has been cast as her companion in the series.

"Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of Doctor Who in such a key role," a source reportedly told the news outlet. Despite the busy schedule that he is about to face, he will not be leaving his post as the host of "The Chase."

"He loves that show with a passion and so does the audience, so he's delighted to have found a way to make it all work," the source added.

All the previous Doctors, who were all male, had female companions, played by the likes of Billie Piper, Jenna Coleman, and Freema Agyeman.

As of now, the premiere date for "Doctor Who" series 11 has not yet been announced. Apart from featuring a new Doctor, it will also have Chris Chibnall as the new showrunner.