'Doctor Who' Spoilers, Updates: Showrunner Denies Backlash Over Casting of Title Role

The long-running science fiction series "Doctor Who" has cast "Broadchurch" star Jodie Whittaker as the replacement for the 12th Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi. While there have been reports about fans backlashing the casting choice, showrunner Steven Moffat believes that they have all been exaggerated.

Facebook/DoctorWho/ "Doctor Who" introduces the first female doctor.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Moffat told attendees that "there has been no backlash at all." He even shared that the social media approval rating of the casting reached 80 percent.

Although casting Whittaker as the 13th Doctor was a choice made by the soon-to-be showrunner Chris Chibnall, Capaldi also gives credit to Moffat for preparing viewers for the new dynamic.

"The creation of a female Doctor comes really from the creation of a female Master, played so beautifully by Michelle, who has delivered a multilayered, hilarious, sinister, and fabulous performance for which I'm deeply grateful," Capaldi said.

Moffat, along with Capaldi, will be stepping down after the Christmas special, titled "Twice Upon a Time." The showrunner joked that the annual special will be about the Doctor refusing to regenerate as he wants to remain Scottish.

In "Twice Upon a Time," Capaldi will team up with the First Doctor, William Hartnell, who will be portrayed by David Bradley. Original footage of the First Doctor was teased in the trailer, as well as a scene with his assistant Polly in the fourth episode, Hartnell's last. Writer Mark Gatiss will also appear in the episode. He will play a World War I soldier named The Captain. Pearl Mackie, who seemed to have let the show in series 10, will be reprising her role as Bill Potts.

According to Gatiss, it will be a "lovely" way to make an exit. He teased that the episode will come with the essence of Christmas "without being on-the-nose Christmas-y."

More updates should follow.