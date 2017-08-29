Documentary Featuring Lady Gaga to Premiere on Netflix

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 28, 2016.

Netflix confirmed several days ago that a documentary about Lady Gaga's life would premiere next month, and it would cover the American singer/songwriter's own share of successes and letdowns over the past 12 months. Titled "Gaga: Five Foot Two" and directed by Chris Moukarbel, the said feature film will debut at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

When the network made the announcement, Netflix's VP of original documentaries Lisa Nishimura said that the documentary would offer an unguarded peek at the superstar's intimate world, allowing her fans to experience her drive, passion, and complexity.

"It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today," Nishimura told Variety.

Produced by Moukarbel, Heather Parry for Live Nation Productions and Bobby Campbell for Mermaid Films, the documentary will cover the release of Lady Gaga's hit album "Joanne," her performance at the most recent Super Bowl, her involvement in the feature film "A Star is Born," which she starred with actor Bradley Cooper, and her breakup from ex-fiance Taylor Kinney. It is executive produced by Michael Rapino, Kim Ray, Nishimura and Benjamin Cotner.

The upcoming feature film is not the first documentary dedicated to Lady Gaga. Back in 2011, HBO also produced "Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball," which featured the singer/songwriter's performance at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The said feature film did not only document her actual performance but also offered some backstage footage and pre-concert footage as well.

Following Netflix's announcement, the "American Horror Story" star teased on her Instagram page that "Gaga: Five Foot Two" would be an emotional show. The documentary will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 22.