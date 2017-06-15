Does Drinking Coffee Help Lose Weight?

Coffee has far more positive effects than just keeping people awake. Aside from lowering the risk of death and other health conditions like cancer, diabetes and liver diseases, it also helps people lose weight.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File PhotoBubbles form on the surface of a cup of coffee in a cafe in New York, April 11, 2014.

In Dr. Bob Arnot's new book titled "The Coffee Lover's Diet," he explored the benefits of drinking a cup of coffee a day. According to him, coffee contains polyphenols, an anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory substance that is also present in various fruits, vegetables and red wine. He emphasized that polyphenols have health benefits because it fights against inflammation, which is one of the main causes of diseases in the United States.

Arnot also explained that coffee has a metabolic effect which helps promote weight loss in people. "You're going to burn 100 more calories a day by drinking coffee than if you haven't. Second, if you have coffee before your workout, you're burning many more free fatty acids," he shared.

Another way that coffee helps in weight loss is it makes exercise feel less tedious. According to him, the athletes who drink coffee 30 minutes before they train or do something strenuous find it easier to accompish these tasks than those who did not.

Recently, Channel 4's "Food Unwrapped" also explored claims linking coffee to weight loss. The show showed that today, more and more people are beginning to drink coffee before a workout because it helps increase their resting metabolic rate, thus helping them burn more calories with less effort.

Arnot also revealed that drinking coffee helps reduce the effects of eating fatty and sugary food, which are the major culprits behind weight gain. According to him, coffee helps lessen the amount of fat absorbed by the body. Because of its high phenol content, the coffee changes the response of the body against fat and sugar by improving the body's vascular function.