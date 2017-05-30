Does Sending a Romantic Text to Someone Constitute As Cheating?

The Eighth Commandment instructs Christians not to commit adultery. In this age of technology and social media, however, a lot of believers get confused about the boundaries of this commandment.

A lot of people consider physical intimacy as adultery. But what about emotional intimacy? Is it acceptable to send a romantic text to someone who is not your spouse? Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, provided answers to these questions on his blog.

"In the rush to address these very practical questions, I fear we may be missing the larger issue of why we marry and remain committed to our spouse," he wrote. "Even more to the point, what motivates us to remain faithful to our wife or husband?"

Daly said people honor God when they honor their spouses and stay true to their promise of fidelity. However, people often grapple with their sinful natures.

"Not only that, but new technologies and work environments are creating more seemingly gray areas and fresh opportunities to sin. Throw in how rapidly our culture is changing, and you have a recipe for moral confusion," he said.

Even though the general public would only deem sexual activity as cheating, Daly said Scripture has a different standard. He said believers should look at Hebrews 13:5 as their reference: "Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous."

Daly said Satan is determined to drive a wedge between married couples, and one way infidelity creeps into a marriage is through flirtatious exchanges and emotional affairs.

"Don't let it happen," he urged. "Our counselors will tell you that emotional affairs often begin when a person's heart is craving attention."

For those who have fallen under the trap of infidelity, world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham encouraged them to seek a marriage counselor and turn their sins over to God.

"God can heal your broken heart and restore your marriage. While you cannot make your spouse change, with God's help, we believe you may in time be able to enjoy the rich blessings of a loving, healthy relationship," he wrote on his website.