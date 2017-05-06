Dolly Parton Says God Used Her Pet Dog to Stop Her From Committing Suicide

Country singer Dolly Parton revealed that she was at the point of taking her own life after "an affair of the heart" ended, but her dog stopped her from doing so.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/JAMIE GILLIAM) Singer Dolly Parton poses backstage with her Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., on Nov. 2, 2016.

In a new tell-all book, "Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton," the 71-year old "Queen of Country Music" detailed her dark past that saw her binge-eat, cheat on her husband, and almost commit suicide.

While Parton is happily married to her husband Carl Dean for 51 years now, she admitted that they had a few problems in the 80s, The Daily Mail reported.

This led the Grammy Award-winner to go astray and fall in love with an unnamed man. She said their affair ended badly, leaving her with a broken heart.

She recalled that night when she sat in her bedroom and contemplated on killing herself with a gun she kept to protect herself from burglars.

"I looked at it a long time... Then, just as I picked it up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, out little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs," Parton said.

"The tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality I suddenly froze. I put the gun down," she added.

She remembered praying afterwards and promising not to entertain such grim thoughts again.

"I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God," said the singer. "I don't think I'd have done it, killed myself, but I can't say for sure. Now that I've gone through that terrible moment, I can certainly understand the possibilities even for someone solid like me if the pain gets bad enough."

The moment with her dog prevented her from committing suicide and Parton remained with her husband, Carl Dean, to whom she has a "totally open and free" relationship.

"I always call him Daddy and he calls me Mama or Little Kid or Angel Cakes," the singer wrote.

She confessed that she remains open and susceptible to affairs but should that happen again, she would definitely keep it from Dean as she'd "die" if ever her husband left her, the New York Daily News reported.