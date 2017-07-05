Donal Logue Missing Child Update: 'Gotham' Star Appeals to Public to Find His Missing Child

Wikimedia Commons / Dominick D "Gotham" actor Donal Logue asks the public for help to locate his missing daughter Jade.

One week after Donal Logue reported that his 16-year-old daughter Jade has gone missing, the "Gotham" star appealed to the public to help him find his child.

The actor posted a photo of Jade on Facebook, with a note saying that his transgender daughter is probably the sweetest, most loving person that he has ever met.

He also revealed that he managed to meet a lot of wonderful people through Jade, but acknowledge that there might still be several individuals among her acquaintances who could be a threat to other people. "There are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls," the actor stated.

The actor also mentioned that he already asked the help of several law enforcement agencies like the New York Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and others to help him and his family locate Jade's current whereabouts, but he still appeals to the public for help.

"Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — we'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked. Contact us If you have any information regarding Jade's disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547. There is an 'out' for this situation that works for all involved. We promise," the actor who portrays the role of Detective Harvey Bullock in Fox's TV adaptation of "Batman" stated in his post.

Meanwhile, Logue's friend Danny Trejo also released an emotional video on his own Twitter account to appeal to anyone who knows where Jade is to help her find her way home safely. He also asked anyone with information to call a tip line with the numbers 800-577-8477 to help Logue's family locate the missing teenager.

Logue has another son named Finn with his former long-term partner Kasey Walker.