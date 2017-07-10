Donal Logue Missing Daughter Update: 16-Year-Old Jade Is Now Home with Family

Twitter/Donallogue "Gotham" star Donal Logue posted a photo of himself and transgender daughter Jade, who was previously known as Arlo, when he and his family were still looking for her.

Almost two weeks after Donal Logue announced that his teenage daughter went missing, the actor's reps confirmed that 16-year-old Jade is now safely back home.

The "Gotham" star's rep told E! News on Saturday that the teenager, who happens to be a transgender, "is now safely back home with her family." The rep also stated that Logue is "incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return."

Logue was first reported to be missing on Monday, June 26, after last spotted on her way to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to ABC News, the New York Police Department reported that the teen was seen "safe and sound" in North Carolina.

Details about Jade's return is still unrevealed, but the actor already thanked all those who helped him and his family reunite with his daughter personally on his Twitter account. "Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others," the actor stated.

Prior to discovering her whereabouts, other Hollywood stars like "Gotham" co-stars Ben McKenzie and his wife Morena Baccarin, Olivia Wilde, and Sean Pertwee helped Logue spread the news about his missing daughter on social media.

Logue's close friend Danny Trejo also posted a video on social media to help spread awareness on Jade's situation.

"Whoever has Jade, I wanna plead with you, please, just drop her off anywhere. She'll find her way home," he said in the video. "This got a lot bigger than you thought. I know that you don't want to get the people that you're dealing with in trouble. So please, just drop her off, there'll be no questions asked. We'll find her."

The family has yet to reveal their plans now that Jade has been found.