Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron News: 30-Second Handshake Has Whole World Talking About Them Once Again

(Photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas) U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron saw each other recently, and it was not just an ordinary meeting. The two government leaders attended the annual Bastille Day celebration in Paris and shared an unusually long handshake that caught the attention of many.

On July 14, Trump and Macron were in Paris to join the military parade in line with the annual Bastille Day celebrations. Although Trump is known for his interesting handshakes with other government leaders, the one he shared with the French leader recently was the most unusual yet.

Trump and Macron have a history of long handshakes. The first time they met in Brussels for the NATO summit, both leaders made headlines because of how they engaged each other through their handgrips. While they were shaking hands during the summit, Trump aggressively tugged Macron's arm toward his direction. Meanwhile, on their second handshake, none of them wanted to relent first in an apparent attempt to show virility, which resulted in a long, awkward handshake.

At the recent Bastille Day celebration in France, the two leaders met again and shook hands. This time, their handshake lasted for 30 seconds. Just like the first time, none of them wanted to concede so their handshake got the whole world talking once again.

Trump and Macron's simple handshake turned a bit awkward that it reached the point where they were holding each other's hands while walking down the Champs-Elysses. After the first five seconds of their handshake, Trump pulled Macron a little closer, just like he did in their first meeting in Brussels. After the French leader lost his balance for a time, he shook hands with Trump again, this time from side to side.

It was only after a few more seconds that Trump and Macron ended their 30-second handshake, after the U.S. president greeted Macron's wife with a kiss and hug.