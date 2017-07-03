Donald Trump Approval Ratings July 2017 News: POTUS' Disapproval Rating About to Reach 60 Percent

Reuters/Yuri Gripas U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2017.

Current President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump's disapproval rating has reportedly begun inching towards the 60 percent mark only months after he took office.

While it usually took hundreds of days for the POTUS to reach a majority disapproval rating, it only took Trump eight days to gain the disfavor of 51 percent of Americans, according to the data-driven U.S.-based news company, Gallup. The numbers have been climbing since then and are now reportedly at the threshold of 60 percent. Will it once again reach 60 like it did back in mid-June? With a current 57-percent disapproval rating, it does not seem at all impossible.

There are, however, 37 percent of the 1,500 American adults surveyed that still said they approved of the job the current POTUS has been doing in the latest Gallup Daily poll.

On the other hand, RealClear Politics has recorded an average of 54.5 disapproval rate for POTUS' job performance, while 40 percent approved of it.

The continuing decline in Trump's approval rating can reportedly be attributed to the fact that he is under investigation for an alleged obstruction of justice, according to The Telegraph.

Direct investigations into POTUS' behavior, as well as the actions his wider campaign team has done, have reportedly been underway under Robert Mueller, the special counsel who was appointed to look into the role that Russia has allegedly played during the presidential election.

According to one of Trump's friends, the POTUS has seriously been considering firing Mueller, too, the same way he did with former chief of Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey only months prior.

Allegations about Trump's involvement with the Russians have persisted since his first month in the office. Other factors that may be affecting the current POTUS' approval and disapproval ratings include his tirades against the media, his failure to push for health care reform, shifting to a more proactive foreign policy and his attempts to create manufacturing jobs in America.

Trump has reportedly gained the lowest approval rating of any president in recent memory.