Donald Trump Approval Ratings July 2017 News: President Polls Record Low in 70 Years

REUTERS/Mike Segar President Donald Trump has the lowest six-month approval rating in 70 years.

A new poll revealed a record low approval rating for President Donald Trump in terms of performance on the job. And in true Trump fashion, the Commander in Chief has already taken to social media to comment on the news.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll, only 36 percent of its American respondents approve of Trump's execution of his job, while 58 percent disapprove. This is apparently the lowest six-month approval rating in 70 years.

Former President Gerald Ford beat Trump by 3 percent. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, had a 59 percent approval rating during the six-month mark. Trump's approval rating has apparently gone down since his 100-day mark, which was 42 percent.

Apparently, 63 percent of Americans polled thought it was unfitting that Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign manager met with a Russian lawyer in the middle of the campaign period. Russia's influence on the 2016 election has been widely debated for some time, and some Americans believe that the Eurasian country attempted to impact the campaign with the help of Trump's subordinates.

Trump addressed the issue via Twitter anad said that Russia had nothing to do with the outcome of the election. He also voiced out his opinion about the matter with his son.

Thank you to former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

However, disapproval also stems from the belief that Trump is not taking huge steps in achieving the goals he has laid out. Others do not think he is fit to deal with leaders of other countries.

Trump has also already spoken out regarding the poll released by ABC News/Washington Post. The president of the United States said that the poll was "the most inaccurate" during the election period, and believes that his percentage is "not bad at this time."

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

After a comparison, TIME concluded that the ABC News/Washington Post poll was not actually inaccurate during the election period. It measured the popularity of the candidates and was only off by 3 percent at most, which is only half a point over its 2.5 margin of error.