Donald Trump Approval Ratings June 2017 Latest News: U.S. President's Performance Score Hits 50%

The approval rating of U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly reached 50% for the very first time since April this year.

(Photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas)U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Newark International airport in Newark, New Jersey in June 2017.

According to a poll released by Rasmussen Reports, their daily presidential tracking poll on Friday, June 16, showed that 50% "likely voters" in the United States approve of the President's job performance. However, the other 50% expressed their disapproval on the same subject matter.

In the latest figures, 30% of those who participated in the poll "strongly approve" of how Trump has been performing his duties as President, while 42% "strongly disapprove" of how he has been conducting himself as the nation's leader. This equates to a Presidential Approval Index rating of -11, according to Rasmussen Reports.

This is reportedly the first time that President Trump's overall approval rating reached the 50% mark since April this year. In Rasmussen's polls, his performance rating received a high 59% in late January, when he had just assumed the seat of the U.S. presidency — to a low 42% in early April.

Within a couple of hours after the poll results were released, Trump took to Twitter to proclaim that the 50% approval rating he received this month is "great news."

The poll conducted and released on Friday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, however, tells a different story.

According to the results of this poll, only 35% has expressed approval over the job performance of the President and what he has been doing, while as many as 64% of those who participated in the poll have expressed disapproval.

The survey determined that many Americans think that President Trump "has little to no respect for the country's democratic traditions."

The poll conducted by the Associated Press was done before the shooting incident at a baseball field on Wednesday, June 14, which left a congressman injured. The incident has subsequently sparked appeals for a more civilized political discourse.

"We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because, above all, they love our country," Trump said of the shooting.