Donald Trump Approval Ratings June 2017: Numbers Drop Amid Russia Probe

President of the United States Donald Trump saw a big drop in his approval rating based on polls recently conducted by Quinnipiac University and Gallup.

A new poll released on June 7 showed that Trump's approval rating has gone down to 34 percent, indicating a consistent decline in the POTUS' popularity. Fifty-seven percent of the voters said they disapprove of what Trump is doing in office.

Wednesday's rating marks Trump's lowest approval rating ever since. The lowest rating previously on record was 35 percent during the April 4 poll.

"If you look at the trend in Quinnipiac's polling since January, strong approval of the president's job performance has faded in a number of constituencies — including Republicans and whites without college degrees," The Washington Post reported, indicating that a lot of Americans who strongly approved of Trump before are now beginning to change their stance.

Similarly, a June 3 Gallup poll put Trump's job approval rating at 36 percent. In March, Trump was still enjoying a relatively favorable approval rating at 45 percent. However, his ratings have gone downhill since, with his numbers going around the high 30s to the low 40s, CNN reported.

The survey results were released in the midst of the investigation on Trump's relationship with Russia. U.S. intelligence agencies are probing alleged links between Trump's presidential campaign and Moscow, wherein the latter is being accused of interfering with the U.S. election results.

An approval rating in the 30s this early in a president's term is not at all a good thing. Around this time in his first term, former President Barack Obama's approval rating was at 61 percent in the Gallup tracking poll. In 2001, George W. Bush scored a 55 percent approval rating.

The only U.S. president in modern time to come close to Trump's rating is Bill Clinton, who had a 37 percent approval rating in early June 1993. Clinton's numbers nosedived as a result of the "Travel-gate" controversy.