Divided States of America

With days to go until the presidential inauguration, the hope for the traditionally sedate transition between the old and new administrations has been anything but. Instead feelings of fragmentation and anxiety spurred by the brutal presidential campaign and its aftermath prevail. There are still millions who distrust the "other America," stirred by bitterly divisive political, racial, and religious rhetoric that has torn our national unity to shreds.

In his acceptance speech on election night, Donald Trump promised that he will be the president for all Americans. Achieving this lofty but critical goal may begin with a slogan but will take much more from the new administration. We respectfully urge the president to add one more executive order for Day One: the appointment of a National Commission for Healing.

